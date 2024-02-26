UNC Health Johnston pushes more than $100M in expansion projects

Smithfield, N.C.-based UNC Health Johnston has filed two certificate-of-need applications through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that would cost more than $100 million and add 24 beds to its Clayton and Smithfield campuses.

The applications come after the 2024 State Medical Facilities Plan, developed by the NCDHHS, projected that Johnston County would need 24 more beds to meet an increasing population growth demand.

The first application proposed the development of 12 additional acute care beds at UNC Health Johnston's Clayton campus. It also included the expansion and consolidation of women's services including the relocation of a C-section room, obstetrics beds, and three level 2 neonatal beds from the Smithfield campus, according to a UNC Health Johnston summary of the applications shared with Becker's.

The project, which is projected to cost nearly $95 million, features 67,130 square feet of construction, including 18,550 square feet of renovated space.

"The expansion and relocation of services across UNC Health Johnston's two campuses will consolidate its women’s services at the Clayton campus, which will act as a singular resource for any women's or maternal care, including gynecological services, uterine services, and C-Section services," the summary said. "Centrally locating all women's services in Clayton will increase patient and physician satisfaction, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance UNC Health Johnston’s recruitment abilities."

The second application, which is estimated to cost around $7.8 million, comprises the development of 12 additional acute care beds at the Smithfield campus.

The additions would be located in 5,150 square feet of existing space at the campus's existing bed tower. The 12 beds would act as progressive care unit beds, which will enable care for more complex patients and increase the campus's higher-acuity patient care resources.





