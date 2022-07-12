Trinity Health's planned expansion for health center halted

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's expansion plan for its St. Joseph Mercy Brighton (Mich.) Health Center has been paused following a township meeting July 11, Livingston Daily Daily reported July 12.

Genoa Township Planning Commission members decided to "table" the renovation following apprehension on how expanding the health center may disrupt traffic as well as stormwater regulation. After addressing these concerns, the commission said it will bring a recommendation to the township's board of trustees, who will then make a final decision.

Trinity Health's plan is to turn the medical center into a fully functional hospital, adding over 186,000 square feet, 72 inpatient beds and a larger emergency room. The health center has not yet decided which services it will offer as a hospital.