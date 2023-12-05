Texas health system opens new hospital

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health opened its new Lubbock-based UMC Health & Wellness Hospital.

The 230,000-square-foot hospital includes a cancer center, emergency room, inpatient beds, and a cardiac rehab center. In 2024, the health system will open up an urgent care center next to the hospital, according to a posting on the health system's website.

The health system first announced the opening of the hospital in 2022, local news outlet KKAM reported Dec. 4. The cost of the project was not disclosed.