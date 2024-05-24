Sutter Health to invest $100M in Sacramento flagship hospital expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has shared plans to invest $100 million in an expansion project for its flagship hospital, Sutter Medical Center, in Sacramento.

The project will add 42 adult inpatient rooms to the hospital's Anderson Lucchetti Women's and Children's Center. It will convert 43,320 square feet of shell space on the center's fifth floor into a 12-bed intensive care unit and 40 adult patient medical-surgical rooms. A 48-bed adult ICU is already located on the center's fourth floor, according to a May 23 Sutter Health news release.

"As demand for our services has increased, we determined the best use for this space would be to add 42 adult inpatient beds," Rachael McKinney, president of Sutter Health's Greater Sacramento Market, said in the release.

The Women's and Children's Center has five of its eight floors dedicated to maternity and pediatric care. The floors comprise a high-risk maternity unit, pediatric ICU, neonatal ICU and 51 private rooms.

Construction for the project is slated to start next April, with rooms expected to be ready for patients by the end of 2026.





