Edinburg-based South Texas Health System has started construction of its seventh freestanding emergency room department, NBC affiliate KGBT reported March 11.

The $14.3 million project will be a 24-hour full service emergency room providing urgent care, diagnostic services and laboratory services in Pharr, Texas, according to the report.

The health system's other freestanding ERs are in Alamo, Mission, Monte Cristo, Weslaco, McAllen and Edinburg, according to the report.