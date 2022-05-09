South Carolina's certificate-of-need reform legislation dies

A South Carolina bill that would have repealed the certificate-of-need regulatory process — which requires healthcare providers to get state permission for capital projects or expensive medical equipment purchases — died in the legislative process, The Post and Courier reported May 5.

The bill was not brought to the House floor because stakeholders couldn't reach a compromise on actions that would address the regulations, including the competitors' ability to appeal project approvals and delay the construction process for years.

However, there was general support to change the rules, said Rep. Gary Simrill, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. But some stakeholders wouldn't take anything less than a full repeal, he said.

"I didn't hear anyone tell me [the] status quo was a good option and I agree with that," he said. "I think time is what becomes our enemy to get this done."

South Carolina senators voted 35-6 Jan. 25 to repeal the certificate of need regulatory process.

