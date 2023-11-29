Sharp HealthCare gets $10M for medical tower

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare received a $10 million gift that will be used toward the construction of a seven-story, 152-bed medical tower, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 28.

The $900 million tower is expected to open in 2030 and will replace the original Sharp Memorial Hospital building that has been in use since 1955.

The $10 million gift was donated by San Diego-area philanthropist Laurie McGrath, according to the report. The health system's foundation launched a $250 million capital campaign last year to help cover construction costs and has raised $141 million to date.