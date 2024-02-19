Record endowment at Henry Ford hospital to support workforce development

Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital has received a $5 million endowment to develop a workforce development scholarship fund, marking the hospital's largest endowment to date.

The hospital plans to award $250,000 in scholarships annually through the endowment, which was created via a donation from Alro Steel and the family of the steel distributor's founder Al Glick, according to a Feb. 14 news release.

In the first five years, the hospital anticipates 180 individual scholarships will be awarded to students seeking certification as a registered nurse, medical assistant or surgical technician. The scholarships will also cover tuition for a camp program for middle schoolers to explore healthcare careers.

Officials with Henry Ford Jackson said the hospital will work with colleagues and other local partners to offer educational opportunities for people in the region to establish careers in healthcare.