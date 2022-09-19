Providence plans $712M expansion in California

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is investing $712 million to expand in southern California.

Providence is building two new multispecialty medical centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif. The health system will also build a new patient tower at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The expansion will add roughly 100 new beds at the 504-bed acute care regional medical center.

"Caring for our neighbors is our primary mission, and having just celebrated our hospital's 50th anniversary, we're excited at the opportunity to grow with our growing community, and to continue providing care for the next 50," Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital, said in a Sept. 19 news release.

Providence announced its expansion plan about eight months after ending its affiliation with Hoag, a three-hospital system based in Orange County. The systems ended the affiliation in January after nearly a decade together.