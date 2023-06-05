Oklahoma hospital could reopen earlier than expected

Shuttered Clinton (Okla.) Regional Hospital could be on track to an accelerated reopening as a consultant hired by the city is in talks with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to allow the hospital to meet the standards of its terminated license, NPR affiliate KGOU reported June 5.

When Alliance Health, Clinton Regional's former operator, closed the hospital, they terminated the license. Reopening with a new license application would cost millions of dollars in renovations.

The move would save the hospital $6.2 million and 15 to 18 months of renovation.

If the health department agrees, the hospital can operate under the codes from the 1970s when it originally opened.