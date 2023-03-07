OhioHealth to build $600M women's center

Columbus-based OhioHealth is planning to build a $600 million women's care center on the southeast side of its Columbus-based OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The 590,000-square-foot campus will have 185 inpatient beds as well as outpatient care. The campus will feature not only neonatal and maternal care but mid-life, bone health, urogynecology and mammography services, according to a March 6 OhioHealth news release.

"When it comes to the structure of the building, both externally and internally, our intention is to bring in women's voices, experiences and insights into the design and planning of the comprehensive center," said Kristina Stuecher, OhioHealth vice president and project executive of the OhioHealth Women's Health Center. "We will be steadfast in our commitment to create spaces and experiences that are welcoming for all."