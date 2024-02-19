Ohio system gets $50M gift for hospital tower

The Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation has donated $50 million to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's new hospital tower, which is expected to open in 2026.

The 1.9 million-square-foot inpatient tower, which is 75% complete, spans 24 floors and will include 820 private rooms and 51 neonatal intensive care beds. The hospital is designed for flexible and team-based care that centers around the patient and their family. Its interdisciplinary focus will facilitate collaborative teaching, research and clinical trials throughout the building.

John F. Wolfe was the publisher of The Columbus Dispatch and served as chair and CEO of the Dispatch Printing Company.

"John F. Wolfe's family and the Wolfe Foundation are building on his lifelong commitment to creating a bright future for the Columbus community," OSU President Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. said in a Feb. 19 news release. "We are grateful for their remarkable investment in the inpatient tower and our medical center. It will enable us to continue serving Ohioans and providing expert care to patients and families that is at the forefront of medicine."

The $50 million donation is among the largest ever made to the medical center.