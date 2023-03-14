NYC Health + Hospitals to make $14M investment in helping homeless patients find shelter

NYC Health + Hospitals is planning to spend $14 million to contract with Coordinated Behavioral Care, a nonprofit group of behavioral health organizations, to help patients without housing find homes, Politico reported March 14.

The New York City-based health system will work to help 600 homeless patients annually find a permanent home.

Coordinated Behavioral Care will help the patients find and apply for appropriate apartments, accompany them on tours and provide them with furniture.

Last year, the system provided care to nearly 50,000 homeless patients.