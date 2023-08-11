Nutex Health to open 16 microhospitals over the next 2 years

Houston-based Nutex Health, a micro-hospital network, plans to open one to two more microhospitals this year and 14 more by the end of 2025.

Five things to know:

1. The physician-led system has 22 microhospitals in eight states and opened four so far this year. The four new facilities are in Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Texas.

2. Nutex launched three new independent practice associations this year in Houston, Phoenix and Florida. IPAs are physician networks comprised of primary care physicians and specialists.

3. Nutex's Florida IPA has signed contracts with 78 primary care physicians. The system's Houston IPA signed contracts with more than 70 primary care physicians and its Phoenix IPA signed up 12 primary care physicians. Nutex aims to launch two to three new IPAs a year in the vicinity of its microhospitals.

4. Nutex posted a $362,538 operating loss in the second quarter, down from a $1.4 million loss in the prior-year period. Second-quarter revenue increased 1.5 percent to $58.9 million while expenses decreased 4.2 percent to 49.3 million year over year.

5. Nutex CEO Tom Vo, MD, said the company's goal for 2023 is to increase patient volumes and add new service lines, such as its behavioral health program. "We are also excited to start enrolling patients in our new IPAs later this year, which we believe will bring even more volume to our facilities. In addition, we are getting a lot more adept with navigating through the [No Surprises Act] and the [independent resolution process] which will allow us to maximize collections from insurers."