North Dakota lawmakers mull psychiatric hospital to replace aging facility

North Dakota legislators are considering a new psychiatric hospital to boost mental health services in the state, the Dickinson Press reported Dec. 1.

The state-of-the-art facility would replace the 100-bed capacity State Hospital in Jamestown, which is seen as aging. The new building would likely be smaller, with about 75 beds, the report said.

Legislators said they want to consult experts recently used in building a new medical school at Grand Forks-based University of North Dakota, which came in on budget, to build a similar facility, according to the report.

About $2 million has been set aside for demolition of some of the facilities at the existing Jamestown site in a sign of progress toward a new hospital.