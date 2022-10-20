New York, CUNY unveil plans for new science park, research campus

New York City and New York state leadership partnered with the City University of New York to launch a state-of-the-art science park and research campus.

The Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay project will generate an estimated $25 billion in economic impact on the city over the next 30 years while creating 10,000 jobs and developing a pipeline from local public schools, according to an Oct. 19 news release.

The campus will include facilities for more than 4,500 students. It will transform the Brookdale campus and include additional lab and research space for the graduate school of health policy, an exclusive library and study centers.

"The revitalized new campus will allow us to deepen our presence in New York City while maintaining our commitment to Harlem and the partnerships we have worked hard to cultivate in the community. With new expanded facilities and resources, we will be even better equipped to promote and sustain healthier populations in Harlem, New York City and around the world," said Ayman El-Mohandes, MD, dean of the CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy.

The campus will also include a NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue ambulatory care center, a simulation training center, and a New York City Department of Education high school providing hands-on learning to prepare students for careers in healthcare and science, according to the release.