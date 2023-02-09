NCH Healthcare gets $20M gift from the Rooney Foundation

Naples, Fla-based NCH Healthcare System landed a $20 million naming gift from the Rooney Foundation, the South Florida Hospital News reported Feb. 8.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Francis Rooney, former U.S. Representative for Florida's 19th congressional district, and his wife Kathleen, the report said. They had initially pledged $8 million in July.

With the $20 million gift, NCH said its entire cardiac program systemwide will be renamed "The Rooney Heart Institute," the report said. The physical hub of the Rooney Heart Institute will be in a proposed facility on the system's Downtown Baker campus, set to open in 2025.

The donation is expected to provide a major boost to the NCH cardiovascular research program, which currently has more than 24 active clinical research trials, the report said. The Rooney Heart Institute aims to expand its existing research footprint to include major studies on novel cardiovascular therapies, and on the underlying causes of heart disease and its prevention.