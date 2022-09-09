Nashville General Hospital CEO gives 4 updates on new facility

Dr. Joseph Webb has served as CEO of Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital since 2015, and last week — after months of negotiation — accepted a three-year contract at the hospital with a salary increase of over $195,000. After confirming his stay at Nashville General, Dr. Webb shared updates on a new facility proposed in May with the Nashville Post:

1. Nashville General is still interested in developing a new facility in Metrocenter, a neighborhood in Nashville's Davidson County, though nothing is guaranteed yet. The hospital is three months into a six-month planning period for the facility, Dr. Webb said.

2. Meharry Medical College, the hospital's teaching facility, will be integral to construction. The new facility would contain theaters to observe operating rooms.

3. Nashville General will ask the city to be the property's guarantor, and will also need an investor to build the facility. The city's subsidy only covers 40 percent of operating expenses, according to Dr. Webb.

4. In a survey of 492 Davidson County residents, 48 percent were in favor of the new facility, with 21 percent opposing and 32 percent neutral.