Mount Sinai opens 3rd facility in Florida

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is adding a concierge care facility to its growing roster of Floridian facilities.

Mount Sinai New York-Concierge Care will be based in West Palm Beach and span 5,850 square feet, including 10 exam rooms, a dermatology spa and treatment room for cosmetic procedures, dermatological laser, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

Patients can choose a "premier" or "premier plus" option to recieve "24/7 access to physicians, home visits, extended visits, telehealth appointments, cardiac assessments, annual full-body skin exams, nutrition counseling, screenings, and more," according to a May 15 news release.

The new facility in West Palm Beach will meet the needs of a "very savvy patient population," Kenneth Davis, Mount Sinai's CEO, said in the release.



The Concierge Care building is Mount Sinai's third in Florida, following Mount Sinai Doctors New York-Palm Beach and Mount Sinai Heart New York-Palm Beach.