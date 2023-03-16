Montefiore receives $100M anonymous donation

New York City-based Montefiore Health System has announced that an anonymous donor contributed $100 million to Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y., one of the largest gifts in the college's history.

The donation will support biomedical research that includes basic, clinical and translational research programs. It will also provide financial support to students, expanding access to the university.

"This is a historic and transformational gift that will enable us to expand our research capabilities in unprecedented ways. It will provide an opportunity for our students and faculty to excel in the pursuit of innovation while continuing to deliver on our commitment to health equity," said Philip Ozuah, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, the umbrella organization over Albert Einstein College and Montefiore Health System.