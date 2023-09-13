Lehigh Valley Health Network pitches micro-hospital

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network detailed a proposed micro-hospital and medical office project to Hellertown, Pa., officials, lehighvalleynews.com reported Sept. 12.

The proposed hospital would see 10,000 to 12,000 patients annually, according to the report. Renderings show a three-story building on about 90,000 square feet on an old Superfund site. The hospital itself would encompass about 22,000 square feet. The ground floor would be a micro-hospital and the upper floors would be used for medical offices.

Dallas Pulliam, vice president of real estate at LVHN, told the Hellertown planning commission the system intends to have a full-service emergency department with 11 beds, including one that is suitable for psychiatric patients, according to the report. He said the plan also includes 10 inpatient beds, which will be designed for "lower-acuity, less medically complicated patients."

Planning commission members approved a preliminary filing of the project, according to the report.