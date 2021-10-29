Lee Health to build 52-acre hospital campus

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health said Oct. 28 it is planning to build a new hospital campus on 52 acres of land in Fort Myers.

Lee Health said the campus will include an acute care hospital with 216 beds, 16 operating rooms, a 30-bay emergency department and 16-bed observation unit.

The campus is also slated to house a medical office building, social services and its data center.

"Lee Health is planning a medical destination aimed at innovating health care in Southwest Florida," Larry Antonucci, MD, president and CEO of Lee Health, said in an Oct. 28 news release. "Our area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and this new hospital campus will ensure that everyone has the access to the quality health care they deserve."

After a two-year permitting process and three-year building process, the anticipated opening date of the new campus is 2027.

Lee Health said it will announce other details about the project as they become available.