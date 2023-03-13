Lee Health expanding capacity at several locations as Cape Coral population grows

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is currently involved in a number of capital projects including expanding its 291-bed Cape Coral Hospital, according to a March 13 Naples Daily News report.

The expansion at the hospital includes 12 new beds at its intensive care unit in a $13.5 million project that will add 11,000 square feet. The expansion also includes up to 14 more bays in the hospital's emergency room.

Lee Health is also involved in a $10.4 million project to add capacity at its Surfside Medical facility, adding 15,000 square feet to the outpatient complex to offer specialists in fields such as rehabilitation and orthopedics, the report said.

The Cape Coral area is now the eighth largest city in Florida after enjoying significant growth in recent years, the report said.

Lee Health reported operating income of $189.7 million in fiscal 2022.