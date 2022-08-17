Kaiser plans $1.7B expansion

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise.

Kaiser is expanding Riverside (Calif.) Medical Center and making upgrades to patient rooms. The project will increase the hospital's beds from 226 to 298, a Kaiser spokesperson told The Press-Enterprise. The project, which will cost an estimated $735.4 million, is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2027.

The health system is expanding Moreno Valley (Calif.) Medical Center by 93,000 square feet. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and will cost an estimated $250.2 million, according to the report.

Kaiser is also building medical offices. One is being built in Murrieta, Calif., and the other will be in Wildomar, Calif. The projects will cost a combined $241.3 million.

The health system plans to spend $473.1 million on upgrades to other Kaiser facilities in Riverside County, according to the report.

"Our community is growing and Kaiser Permanente is growing with it through $1.7 billion in expansion projects at four locations across Riverside County," said Sammy Totah, PharmD, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Riverside, according to the report.



