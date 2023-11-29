Kaiser buys $44M lot near existing facility for possible expansion

Kaiser Permanente has purchased land in San Jose, Calif., allowing for a possible expansion by the Oakland, Calif.-based health system.

Kaiser paid Hudson Pacific Properties $43.5 million for the vacant site, documents filed with the Santa Clara County Clerk-Recorder's Office show, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The land is on Technology Drive near San Jose Mineta International Airport and next to land that houses a current Kaiser medical office building.

"As one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare providers in the country, Kaiser Permanente is continuously looking for opportunities to better meet the needs of our members, and support the communities we serve," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's on Nov. 29. "Evaluating potential acquisition opportunities and acquiring real estate is part of our normal, day-to-day business operations. The land purchased in North San Jose is adjacent to our [153,000 square-foot] Skyport Medical Offices and will allow for an expansion of services at a yet to-be-determined date."

Kaiser did not provide additional information about the expansion or what new services would be added. Its existing medical office building includes physician offices, a laboratory and a pharmacy, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal. However, it does not include a hospital or offer emergency or urgent care.