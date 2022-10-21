IU School of Medicine breaks ground on $230M medical education, research building

Indiana University School of Medicine broke ground in downtown Indianapolis on a $230 million medical education and research building.

Plans call for an 11-story structure and more than 326,000 gross square feet to address the university's growing instructional and research needs, according to an Oct. 19 news release.

The facility will be co-located with the new downtown hospital and expanded medical campus of Indiana University Health, which contributed $145 million to the project.

The first three floors will house medical education, while the academic, research and office spaces will inhabit the upper floors. Indiana University president Pamela Whitten, PhD, said the construction promotes the acceleration of discoveries and advancement of students for careers in medicine.

"IU is committed to addressing the state's need for highly-trained medical professionals, and this leading-edge health sciences facility is a physical representation of our mission to serve our state and improve Hoosiers' quality of life and a reminder of our strong partnership with Indiana University Health," Dr. Whitten said.

The construction project is the largest in IU School of Medicine’s 120-year history, according to the release.