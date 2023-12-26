Indiana hospital gets $200M approval for 2024 budget

Washington, Ind.-based Daviess Community Hospital's board has approved nearly $200 million in the 2024 budget, the Washington Times Herald reported Dec. 24.

The budget is around $10 million more than expected due to, in part, the addition of new surgeons to the hospital, April Settles, CFO of Daviess Community Hospital, told the publication.

"They [the surgeons] are already doing a wonderful job and we are seeing increases in our surgical cases and volumes," Ms. Settles told the Washington Times Herald.

Outpatient services are expected to see the largest increase by $14 million to a total of $140 million. Inpatient revenues are projected to stay around $45 million, with clinic revenues decreasing $3 million to a total of $13 million. Home health revenues are also expected to remain unchanged at over $822,000.

The hospital is continuing to work on its 2023 books, which will show potential financial tightening. The hospital's computer system was taken down for several weeks due to a reported data breach, which caused a delay resulting in hospital officials still reviewing the budget, Ms. Settles told the publication.

Becker's has reached out to Daviess Community Hospital for additional comment on the 2024 budget.