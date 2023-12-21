Illinois hospital eyes $18M expansion

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is kicking off a roughly $17.8 million expansion project at its Bloomington, Ill.-based St. Joseph Medical Center to address an increase of inpatient care demand.

The project will add 25 beds, 10 medical-surgical care beds and 15 intensive-care beds, to the hospital's existing 149 beds, a spokesperson for OSF HealthCare told Becker's.

While the 25-bed project has been approved, the hospital also applied to the state of Illinois in August for three additional beds, but is currently waiting on approval. If approved, these beds would make the existing bed count 152 prior to the expansion project, and 177 beds post-project.

The hospital, which became a regional referral center during the pandemic, offers services like pediatrics, heart and vascular care, cancer care, neurosurgery, pregnancy and birthing, emergency services, and more.

Over the last few years, the hospital has been forced to deny hundreds of incoming patient transfers due to being at capacity, making the expansion project key in serving surrounding rural communities, the spokesperson said.

"As we continue to live into our critical role of providing high-quality, specialized care to patients across the region, the population of McLean County is experiencing rapid growth in local industry which further increases demand for healthcare services," Jennifer Ulrich, interim president of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Expanding our capacity ensures OSF St. Joseph Medical Center can meet the needs of our patients today and in the future."

Construction should kick off in early 2024, with the hospital waiting on an Illinois Department of Health permit, the spokesperson said. The project is also expected to start providing patient services prior to the end of 2026.