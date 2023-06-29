Hospital construction costs in 12 large U.S. cities

Los Angeles is the most expensive city to build a hospital costing $970 per square foot at the high end of the range, according to a second quarter 2023 report from construction consulting firm Rider Levett Bucknall.

On the other hand, Las Vegas was the cheapest major city for hospital construction costing up to $590 per square foot of hospital construction.

The indicative construction costs figures are based on the second quarter of 2023 building material costs, location expenses and market activity.

Here are 12 large U.S. cities ranked by the highest average cost per square footage of hospital construction:







