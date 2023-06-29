Hospital construction costs in 12 large U.S. cities

Los Angeles is the most expensive city to build a hospital costing $970 per square foot at the high end of the range, according to a second quarter 2023 report from construction consulting firm Rider Levett Bucknall.
On the other hand, Las Vegas was the cheapest major city for hospital construction costing up to $590 per square foot of hospital construction.
The indicative construction costs figures are based on the second quarter of 2023 building material costs, location expenses and market activity.
Here are 12 large U.S. cities ranked by the highest average cost per square footage of hospital construction:
- Los Angeles: $640 to $970 per square foot
- San Francisco: $580 to $935 per square foot
- Washington, D.C.: $510 to $885 per square foot
- New York City: $580 to $870 per square foot
- Honolulu: $505 to $855 per square foot
- Chicago: $385 to $810 per square foot
- Denver: $600 to $800 per square foot (Tie)
- Portland: $600 to $800 per square foot (Tie)
- Seattle: $530 to $745 per square foot
- Boston: $465 to $735 per square foot
- Phoenix: $460 to $650 per square foot
- Las Vegas: $495 to $590 per square foot