Hoag embarks on $1B expansion

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Health System has kicked off construction of a $1 billion expansion of its Irvine, Calif.-based hospital.

Sun Family Campus will feature six buildings with 155 inpatient beds, 24 ICU beds, 120,000 square feet of ambulatory services and eight operating rooms. Outdoor space and healing gardens will also be available to patients and caregivers, according to a Dec. 9 news release from LPA Design Studios, which is collaborating with Hoag on the project.

Diana and David Sun, after whom the campus is named, donated $50 million to the project.

Hoag broke ground on the facility in September. The campus is expected to be open to patients in 2026.

Hoag comprises two acute-care hospitals, nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers.