HCA hospital opens part of $69M expansion

HCA Healthcare Northwest is continuing a $69 million expansion project after opening new operating room space, the Houston Chronicle reported Sept. 8.

Through the investment, the hospital has added 17,000 square feet and renovated 11,000 existing square feet. The biggest project is a new 25-bed neonatal intensive care unit that is expected to open in the next eight months.

The expansion is being done in three phases. The additions help the hospital to continue "meeting needs" due to growth, according to hospital CEO Scott Davis.