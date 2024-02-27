HCA Florida opens $15.5M freestanding ED

Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has opened HCA Florida Osceola East Emergency, its $15.5 million freestanding emergency room, in St. Cloud (Fla.).

The 11,000-square-foot freestanding full-service ER comprises 11 emergency exam rooms and is equipped for digital X-ray, CT scan, laboratory services, ultrasound and pediatrics. It is staffed by 22 full-time healthcare workers, according to a Feb. 27 HCA Florida Osceola Hospital news release shared with Becker's.

The new facility joins HCA Florida Osceola Hospital’s three other 24/7 freestanding ERs in central Florida, which are open 365 days a year: HCA Florida Hunter’s Creek Emergency, HCA Florida Millenia Emergency and HCA Florida Airport North Emergency—all based in Orlando.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary teaching hospital in collaboration with Orlando-based UCF College of Medicine.











