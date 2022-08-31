HCA Florida hospital unveils new $100M wing

Fort Walton Beach-based HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opened its new $100 million wing on Aug. 30, ABC affiliate 3WEAR-TV reported Aug. 30.

The expansion aimed to increase patient beds and care services. On the wing's first floor, there are 18 critical care beds, and 24 surgical beds on the second floor. In May 2023, a third floor will be built and will have 28 beds. It will add 95,000 square feet and 60 caregiver jobs to the hospital.

"[The expansion] enables us to deliver the best outcome for our patients," Eric Schuck, CMO of the hospital, told the news outlet. "It's really the space itself that has a significant amount of light in it. The layout allows for a better flow for patients and for nurses — specifically to see patients and take care of them."