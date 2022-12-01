HCA Florida breaks ground on $88M hospital expansion

On Nov. 29, Davie-based HCA Florida Healthcare broke ground on an $88 million expansion to its Lake City Hospital, ABC affiliate WCJB reported.

The new two-story tower will increase the number of beds at the hospital from 113 to more than 150, according to the news station. It will feature an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area and PACU recovery area, and will expand access to critical intervention radiology and vascular services.

The tower and an accompanying parking lot will be complete in 24 to 30 months, according to the news station.