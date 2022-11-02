Hartford HealthCare completes move to new headquarters

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has largely completed a move into new headquarters downtown, part of a $14 million office building renovation that was started just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Hartford Courant reported Oct. 31.

As of Oct. 31, the healthcare group, which operates seven acute care hospitals in its home state and more than 400 locations in 185 towns and cities, had moved 550 employees into the new headquarters, a move designed to breathe life back into downtown Hartford.

Bringing the employees to the new location helps consolidate almost a dozen other company offices, freeing up space for patient care, the report said. Most of the relocating employees are in nonclinical positions such as legal, purchasing, marketing, human resources and finance.

The move comes shortly after more than 200 technical and support staff members at one of the group's main hospitals, Windham Hospital in Willimantic, started a two-day strike. That move followed a walkout by nurses in September at the same hospital.