Harris Health board approves $2.5B bond proposal for new hospital, upgrades

Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System's board has approved a $2.5 billion bond proposal to build a new hospital and make upgrades throughout the system, the Houston Chronicle reported April 27.

The bond proposal now goes before the Harris County commissioners, who have the final say on the bond amount and whether the proposal will be put before voters in November, according to the report.

The plan calls for a new Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital to be built in Houston, according to the report. The new hospital would be the county's third Level 1 adult trauma center. It would expand the number of inpatient beds from 215 to 390, with room to add another 60 and all for the beds to be used for interchangeable needs.

The plan would also put $433 million toward renovating the current LBJ Hospital to address critical service gaps and provide more outpatient rooms, according to the report. Renovations at Houston-based Ben Taub Hospital would add an inpatient tower with 120 patient rooms. Low-volume outpatient centers would be expanded and three new outpatient centers would be built throughout the county.

