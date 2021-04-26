Glytec Raises $21 Million To Set the Standard for Hospital Insulin Dosing and Glycemic Management

WALTHAM, MASS. (April 26, 2021) – Glytec, the only provider of insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced $21 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Savitr Capital and other private investors.

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on Glytec's website.

The funding will fuel Glytec’s mission of revolutionizing the role glycemic management plays in the hospital across every department. The combined $9 million debt financing from SVB and $12 million equity investment led by Savitr positions the company to continue its rapid growth by investing in research and development around patient safety, provider workflows and analytics, adding additional talent to its workforce and enhancing integrations with EHRs, mobile apps and other diabetes technology across the continuum of care.

