Georgia hospital lands over $60M funding agreement

Grady Memorial Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Grady Health System, has entered a $62.4 million funding agreement with Fulton and Dekalb counties in Georgia.

The six-year agreement, which began Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2029, provides Grady with $19.1 million from Dekalb county and $43.4 million from Fulton county, according to a fact sheet a Grady spokesperson shared with Becker's.

Grady plans to use the funds to open five neighborhood health centers in areas of need, making Grady's total clinic number 11.

Mobile health services through mobile health vans and mobile mammography units will also be added with the funds, along with supporting legislative efforts to increase coverage for uninsured people across the state.

"With the support of Fulton and DeKalb counties, we have already brought more primary and specialty care to the community. This agreement allows us to continue expanding access to healthcare for those who need it most," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Grady Health is made up of over 3,000 physicians, representing 80 different medical specialties.