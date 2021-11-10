Geisinger to build $180M orthopedic care facility

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is investing $180 million to build a multifloor, freestanding orthopedic care facility in Buckhorn, Pa., which will be called The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania.

The new center allows other facilities — Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Woodbine, both in Danville, and Geisinger Bloomsburg (Pa.) Hospital — to expand programs, a Nov. 10 news release said. Geisinger Medical Center can also change inpatient units to private rooms.

The center will have specialized operating rooms, an inpatient unit for recovery and mobility post-surgery, an on-site clinic for injury prevention and an imaging center and pharmacy. It will also have outpatient rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy services.

"As it's aptly named, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will extend its services to patients across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Geisinger COO Matt Walsh. "This is Geisinger's largest facilities investment for 2021, and one we're thrilled to make, furthering our commitment to not only make better health easier for the communities we currently serve but also to extend these services to our neighbors throughout the state."

Construction will begin in early 2022 and will be completed in 2024.