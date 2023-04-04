Doylestown Health hits $100M fundraising goal

Doylestown (Pa.) Health has surpassed its fundraising goal of $100 million through its One Vision Campaign, which invests in programs, technology, facilities and people across the health system. Patch reported April 3.

There were 40,000 gifts totaling $100.3 million, according to the report. More than 8,000 donors contributed to the hospital, with almost half of them giving to Doylestown Health for the first time.

The fundraising campaign launched in June 2018. Its initial goal of $75 million was raised to $100 million in 2021.

Doylestown Health plans to use the funds for various initiatives, including new patient units to facilitate the transition to an all-private bed hospital, a breast imaging center and a prenatal care facility.