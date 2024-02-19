Corewell Health gets $40M gift to support pediatric care

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has received $40 million from the DeVos Family Foundation — a gift that will support an expansion of the hospital's pediatric ICU and advance care at its new inpatient psychiatric unit.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based hospital plans to expand its pediatric ICU from 14 beds to 44, leaders said during a Feb. 19 press conference announcing the donation, according to local news outlets. Half of the gift ($20 million) will go toward a permanent endowment for the hospital's child and family life team, a group of nearly 40 professionals ranging from child life specialists to music and art therapists meant "to ensure that children and families have many of the comforts of home" while in the hospital, according to a news release.

A portion of the gift will also support the hospital's Center for Nursing Career Development and staffing the hospital's new 12-bed medical psychiatry unit.

Separately, the DeVos Family Foundation also donated $5 million to Mary Free Bed, a regional rehabilitation system. The gift will support the development of the Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, which is slated to open in 2026 and would be Michigan's first freestanding children's rehabilitation facility. It's expected to serve up to 2,500 children a year.

Another $5 million was donated to support the development of the Pine Rest Pediatric Center of Behavioral Health, which is also expected to open in 2026 and will offer inpatient and partial hospitalization, as well as outpatient care and behavioral health testing services for kids and teens across Michigan.