Cone Health expands cancer center plans, doubles investment to $72M

Cone Health is doubling its investment in a planned cancer center that broke ground in Asheboro, N.C., Oct. 19, according to the Triad Business Journal.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based system is now injecting $72 million into the facility, rather than the previously proposed $32.5 million, and increasing its size to 51,500 square feet, according to the report. The ramped-up investment will combine the planned cancer center with urgent care, primary care, imaging and other services.

Services will include radiation oncology, a clinical laboratory, a cancer pharmacy and medical oncology. The center will be Cone Health's sixth MedCenter — a facility that provides primary care, preventative care and wellness services all under one roof.

"Randolph County officials estimate exponential population growth in the county by 2040 due to new industry," Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD, told the Journal. "This community will need more medical appointments, more urgent care and more exceptional health and wellness services."

The cancer center will hire about 40 employees and be able to handle up to 200 patients a day, according to the report. A phased opening is expected in fall 2024.