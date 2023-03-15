Colorado hospital hits fundraising goal, completes last phase of capital plan

Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital hit its fundraising goal of $11 million to complete the final phase of its master facilities plan project, the Aspen Times reported March 14.

The fourth and final phase of the project will complete the "front door" of the hospital, create a centralized registration area and connect two major pavilions on the east and west sides of the facilities, according to the report. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2024.

The master facilities plan project began in 2005 and included building improvements, space for expansion of outpatient services, integration of patient-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, according to the report. More than $60 million was raised for the project.