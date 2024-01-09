Cincinnati hospital $20M expansion to wrap this summer

Cincinnati-based the Christ Hospital Medical Center-Liberty Township, part of the Christ Hospital Health Network, is expected to complete its $20 million expansion late this summer.

The project brings an additional 17,800 square feet to the medical center and expands its cardiovascular care, oncology and women's health imaging services, according to an Oct. 12 news release.

"As the greater Cincinnati region continues to grow, so does the demand for exceptional healthcare closer to where our patients live," Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of the Christ Hospital Health Network, said in the release.

The Christ Hospital Health Network is made up of an acute care hospital, a remote hospital, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices.

The network also has more than 1,300 physicians and over 6,500 employees.