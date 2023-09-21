Cedars-Sinai gets $25M gift for new innovation center

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $25 million gift from Alfred E. Mann Charities to create a precision medicine innovation center that will work to advance single-cell biology research.

Researchers at the Alfred E. Mann Single Cell Precision Medicine Center at Cedars-Sinai will look to identify the cause and develop treatments for developmental, neurological, immunological, cardiovascular, pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases, according to a Sept. 21 Cedars-Sinai news release.

Alfred E. Mann Charities has pledged the single largest gift in the history of Cedars-Sinai's Board of Governors. Alfred Mann was an inventor and philanthropist focused on combining technology with medicine to improve health outcomes. He founded 17 companies during his lifetime.

Additionally, the donation allows the Board of Governors, a group of philanthropic leaders focusing on innovation in healthcare, to wrap up its $50 million fundraising campaign five years ahead of schedule.