Cape Cod Healthcare nixes plan for outpatient campus

Citing federal regulatory changes, Cape Cod Healthcare has nixed its plan to build an outpatient campus in Hyannis, Mass., according to The Patriot Ledger.

Cape Cod Healthcare, located in Barnstable, Mass., reached an agreement in 2003 with the Cape Cod Commission to develop a 263,000-square-foot outpatient medical complex with up to five buildings on a 40-acre site in Hyannis.

Currently, the 40-acre campus has one Cape Cod Healthcare building that opened in 2012. It is the 23,500-square-foot Wilkens Outpatient Medical Complex/Cuda Women's Health Center.

Now, Cape Cod Healthcare is abandoning plans to build the full outpatient campus.

Cape Cod Healthcare officials said federal regulations have made it too costly to continue building the outpatient complex.



"Cape Cod Healthcare could not move services to a new location and still be covered under the hospital's license due to our large government payer mix — it made it prohibitive to do so," Cape Cod Healthcare officials told The Patriot Ledger.

Cape Cod Healthcare has teamed up with real estate developer New England Development to find a different use of the property. Specifically, the system is proposing New England Development use about 32 acres to develop a large retail store and three buildings holding up to 270 residential units.



