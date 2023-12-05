'Big Bang Theory' producer donates $10M to California hospital

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of television producer Chuck Lorre, donated $10 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The donation will fund a program for students from under-resourced communities who are interested in studying medicine. Through the program, the hospital created the Chuck Lorre Research Scholars Program, a 10-week paid summer laboratory program for area college students. The first cohort finished the program in the summer of 2023, according to a Dec. 5 Children's Hospital Los Angeles news release.

Mr. Lorre is known for his role in the creation of The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Dharma and Greg.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to ensure more under-resourced students have a leg up to fulfill their dreams," Mr. Lorre said in the news release. "These programs have tremendous potential to shape the future of science and healthcare by creating a more diverse workforce."