Bayfront Health plans 'institute square' featuring specialty centers

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health is planning a cluster of specialty healthcare facilities on its St. Petersburg hospital campus, the St. Pete Catalyst reported Nov. 28.

The "institute square" will feature cancer, orthopedic and women's health centers, John Moore, president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, told the news site. The 132,000-square-foot medical pavilion will also feature an outpatient imaging center and diagnostic lab.

"We are primarily focusing on reconnecting with community that's helped us identify the needs the region has," said Mr. Moore, who is also senior vice president of Orlando Health West Region, which operates the St. Petersburg campus.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2025, according to the news site.