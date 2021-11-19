Attorney general concerned over Mass General Brigham's $400M expansion proposal

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey voiced concerns over Boston-based Mass General Brigham's $400 million expansion plans for three ambulatory care centers, which she said will raise healthcare costs and generate about $385 million in profits a year for the hospital, according to a report she released Nov. 17.

This would take away patients from other hospitals with lower healthcare costs, she said.

"High-priced hospital systems are proposing major expansion projects that will likely increase their commercial market share at the expense of lower-priced providers," she said at the Health Policy Commission on Nov. 17, according to The Boston Globe.

Mass General Brigham said rates at the ambulatory sites will be 25 percent lower than its community hospitals, according to the report.

Massachusetts House lawmakers approved legislation recently to create a stricter process for reviewing hospital expansions, The Boston Globe reported. State officials are requiring the hospital to hire an expert to analyze the cost.