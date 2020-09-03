Ascension reopens Florida hospital ravaged by hurricane in 2018

Ascension Sacred Heart has reopened its hospital in Panama City, Fla., about two years after Hurricane Michael damaged the facility, according to MyPanhandle.com.

The facility, Bay Medical Sacred Heart, sustained major structural and water damage from the storm in October 2018.

The repairs and rebuild cost about $75 million.

The hospital has 229 beds and employs more than 1,100 people, according to the report.

"This was one of the biggest days for me in my career," Heath Evans, Bay Medical's president, told the publication. "For our staff that have worked on it every day, I can tell you it's tiring, it’s been uncertain times. But it's also very rewarding to know what the future is going to hold."

